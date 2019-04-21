The Walk for Humanity extends a helping hand half way across the globe

An annual event in Shreveport makes a global impact for countries in need. The Walk for Humanity Run took place today down Clyde Fant Parkway.

It raises money to support the Institute for global outreach. That provides aid for people in underdeveloped African countries.

Organizers say these efforts bring in needed items we take for granted each day.

“Just recently one of the young men who started nine years completed medical school. So it’s just been wonderful for the children,” said Maxine Sarpy, Board member

“A lot of my children have lost parents. And they have suffered over the years. So it’s very important for them to understand that there are people in this world who love you and care about you because you are special,” said Velma Kirksey-Tarver, Walk for Humanity Organizer.

Organizers say they plan to expand the walk to other parts of the US to reach more kids.