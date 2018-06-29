They couldn’t come to the party so the party came to them

NBC Six honored men and women in law enforcement at the Salute the Badge Banquet in March of 2018. Someone had to stay out on patrol, so there were follow ceremonies at Orr Chevrolet in Texarkana, Tx and Marketplace Chevrolet in Stonewall, La.

John Adams, Owner and General Manager of Marketplace Chevrolet, said “We don’t feel like the guys who wear the badge get the credit that they deserve.”

Honorees from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Jayson Richardson

Assistant Warden Billy Cotton

Retired Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle

Honorees from the Texarkana, Tx Police Department:

Chief Dan Shiner

Sgt. Clay McClure

Officer Bo Carter

Officer Jeremy Sutton

Honorees from the Texarkana, Ar Police Department: