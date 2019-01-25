Thousands will march for life in Bossier-Shreveport

U.S.Congressman Mike Johnson will be among the speakers at Saturday’s Louisiana Life March Northwest in Bossier/Shreveport.

The Life March North is one of five similar events being held across Louisiana on three consecutive weeks.

Last Tuesday night hundreds marched in Lake Charles; on Saturday, simultaneous with the Northwest march, thousands will march through downtown Baton Rouge; tomorrow will be the first-ever Life March Northeast in Monroe-West Monroe; and next Saturday thousands more are expected for the Louisiana Life March Cenla in Pineville-Alexandria.

Saturday’s event includes a pro-life march, which begins at Bossier City’s Louisiana Boardwalk, crosses the Texas Street Bridge, and concludes at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza, where a program of prayers, speakers and music will be held.

The Life March will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone will gather a few minutes before 10 at the Boardwalk, then proceed across the bridge.

A life ministry mobilization area at Festival Plaza will be manned by area pregnancy centers and organizations, and participants can visit the tables before or after the program.

﻿The program also includes Louis Avallone, Pastor Brad Jurkovich, Chantel Small, Rev. Dr. A.G. McClain, Father Mathew Long, Vicki Su, Pastor Phillip Deas, Pastor James McMenis, and Bro. Lane Moore.

Music will be provided by the Cypress Praise Team and the Word of God Worship Team.

The event is expected to draw more than 5,000 pro-life marchers.