Three Caddo schools closed due to flu cases

Flu cases force the closure of three Caddo Parish elementary schools.

Due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms, Arthur Circle Elementary, Northside Elementary and Cherokee Park Elementary will be closed Tuesday.

More than 20 percent of students at each campus were believed to have the virus as of Monday afternoon’s reports from schools.

Caddo Parish Schools’ custodial team will spend Monday and Tuesday undergoing extensive hospital-grade sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs.

School system leaders are asking parents not to allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours. They’re also encouraging parents to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.

The campuses are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.