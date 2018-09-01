Three cited in CPSO underage alcohol operation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO PARISH - The Caddo Sheriff's Office Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol sales operation in Caddo Parish on Thursday.

Thirty businesses were checked for compliance with state laws. Three employees were cited for illegally selling alcohol, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Those cited for Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, were:.

1. Savannah Greer, 20, employee of Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 Hwy. 79, Bethany;

2. Sheila Camp, 51, employee of Triple JJJ Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge-Texas Line Road, Keithville; and

3. LaChrista Stephens, 25, employee of Dub’s Texaco, 120 S. Pine St., Vivian.

No violations were observed at the following businesses: