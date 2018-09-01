Three cited in CPSO underage alcohol operation
CADDO PARISH - The Caddo Sheriff's Office Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol sales operation in Caddo Parish on Thursday.
Thirty businesses were checked for compliance with state laws. Three employees were cited for illegally selling alcohol, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Those cited for Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, were:.
1. Savannah Greer, 20, employee of Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 Hwy. 79, Bethany;
2. Sheila Camp, 51, employee of Triple JJJ Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge-Texas Line Road, Keithville; and
3. LaChrista Stephens, 25, employee of Dub’s Texaco, 120 S. Pine St., Vivian.
No violations were observed at the following businesses:
- Daiquiri Express, 5750 N. Market St., Shreveport;
- Walmart #6932, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport;
- Food Fast #84, 5875 N. Market St., Shreveport;
- Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport;
- Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport;
- Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 La. Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
- Longwood General Store, 3502 La. Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;
- The Triangle, 10881 La. Hwy. 1, Mooringsport;
- E-Z Mart #1, 2801 La. Hwy. 1, Oil City;
- Dollar General, 107 La. Hwy. 1, Oil City;
- Cash Magic, 14347 La. Hwy. 1, Vivian;
- JR’s Saloon, 15596 La. Hwy. 1, Vivian;
- 7&7 Food Store, 923 S. Pine St., Vivian;
- E-Z Mart #2, 201 S. Pine St., Vivian;
- Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 La. Hwy. 1, Rodessa;
- Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Rd., Ida;
- Relay Station, 10281 La. Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
- First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;
- Stonewall Beverage Company, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
- Circle K #881, 11730 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
- Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
- S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
- General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville;
- The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville;
- Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy 79, Bethany;
- Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood; and
- Cowhands Tobacco, 11623 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
