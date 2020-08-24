Three hospitalized after early morning fire

First responders on the scene on a house fire in the Cedar Grove Neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in the Cedar Grove Neighborhood.

First responders were called to a fire in the 400 block of East 69th Street just after 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the front of the home.

The Shreveport Fire Department says that five people were in the home when the fire began.

Four of the occupants made it out of the home safely before fire crews arrived.

Three brothers who had escaped the home tried to rescue their father but were not able due to extreme heat and smoke.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man through a window on the front of the home and then transported him to a local hospital due to burn injuries.

A police officer who had assisted in the rescue was taken to a local hospital with injuries and illness consistent with smoke inhalation.

A neighbor was also transported to a local hospital for unknown reasons.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.