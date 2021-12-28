Three injured in early-evening head-on crash on Roy Road near Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies are at the scene of a head-on collision that injured three people in the Blanchard area.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, all three of the victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to deputies, just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound on Roy Road near Madden Street and Shepherd Road when it veered across the center lane into opposing traffic and hitting a southbound Chevrolet SS head on.
Two people in the SS and one in the Trailblazer were injured.
CPSO deputies continue to investigate the accident.
