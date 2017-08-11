The Bossier City Fire Department has added three new firefighters to its ranks.
The newest class of cadets graduated Thursday from the BCFD Training Academy during a ceremony at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Center on Shed Rd.
Fire Chief Brad Zagone administered the oath to the firefighters – Morgan Johnston, Jackson Keller and Tyler
Potts – with family, friends and BCFD personnel in attendance.
The new firefighters completed 5 months of training which included classroom and manipulative instruction
covering a wide facet of fire operations such as live fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical
services and emergency rescue among other areas.
Following their graduation the new firefighters were assigned to their shifts on the fire line.
Three new firefighters join BCFD
