Three people miraculously survive I-49 crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people miraculously survived after an 18-wheeler collided with an SUV on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on I-49 near the Powhatan exit.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2014 Ford Escape driven by 69-year-old Peter Wetzel of Keatchie, was traveling southbound near milepost #153 when a Freightliner 18-wheeler hit the back of the SUV.

The 18-wheeler, which was pulling a trailer containing several thousand pounds of meat products, then left the road, traveled down an incline, and overturned in a ditch.

Wetzel and his passenger, 69-year-old Betty Sue Wetzel, of Keatchie, were both taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Richard K. Thrower, 47, of Ada, Oklahoma was also taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

When Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene they found private citizens assisting Thrower as he was trying to crawl out the cab of his truck.

The truck received extensive damage. Meat products were scattered along the area.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS Units, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, NPSO Rescue, Natchitoches Fire Department Rescue, and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also responded to the call.

LSP is investigating the crash.

