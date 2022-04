BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former NFL quarterback, international speaker and New York Times best-selling author Tim Tebow was in Benton Sunday to bring a message about Palm Sunday to a local congregation.

Tebow spoke at two services at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton Sunday morning.

During the message, Tebow shared his love and gratitude for Jesus Christ and the significance of Palm Sunday for believers. The former NFL star attended service with his wife Demi Leigh, a former Miss Universe.