Timber company announces $16.1 million expansion at Natchitoches mill

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and Natchitoches Mill Manager Jason Smith of Weyerhaeuser on Monday announced an expansion project that will create new jobs and secure the more than 200 existing jobs at Weyerhaeuser’s Natchitoches Mill.

The $16.1 million capital investment will potentially create as many as 20 new direct jobs over the next several years, with the new jobs providing an average annual salary of $45,000, plus benefits.

In addition, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 25 new indirect jobs, for a total of 45 new jobs in the region.

In Louisiana, Weyerhaeuser’s 984 employees work in mill manufacturing sites and in forestry operations that manage 1.39 million acres of in-state timberland.

“Weyerhaeuser’s impact on our forest products industry is visible all across Louisiana, and especially in north-central Louisiana, where the Natchitoches mill is a great economic engine,” Edwards said.

Weyerhaeuser operations in Louisiana include a plywood and veneer mill in Zwolle and an oriented strand board mill between Arcadia and Simsboro, with those mills directly supplying Natchitoches.

“This investment reflects Weyerhaeuser’s commitment to the Natchitoches community and is a direct result of the focus of our associates working together to deliver great results,” Smith said, adding that they’ve been working on the project for more than a year.

The 250,000-square-foot Natchitoches mill is the major customer for Weyerhaeuser’s Zwolle site, which provides materials that form laminated veneer lumber and structural headers and beams under the Microllam® brand in Natchitoches. The company’s Arcadia/Simsboro mill supplies the stabilizing web portion of Weyerhaeuser I-joists manufactured under the Trus Joist® brand in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, who said both his parents worked at Weyerhaeuser in the past, expressed pride in the City’s partnership with the company, pointing out that “their commitment to further impact our community in a positive way with a strong workforce and successful operation.”

The project will provide major equipment upgrades at the site, including modernization of manufacturing presses and machinery.

