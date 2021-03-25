Time is running out to donate blood and get a free gift card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s not too late for you to donate blood and receive a $20 gift card.

LifeShare Blood Center and Albertsons are teaming up to hold multiple blood drives in Shreveport and Texarkana.

The blood drives will take place at the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 25

Shreveport – until 6 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, AR – until 6:30 p.m. – 3710 State Line Ave.

Friday, March 26

Shreveport – 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, TX – 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – 4415 W. 7th St.

Saturday, March 27

Shreveport – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, AR – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. – 3710 State Line Ave.

Texarkana, TX – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.- 4415 W. 7th St.

Shoppers who donate blood at any of the LifeShare/Albertsons mobile blood drives will receive a $20 Albertsons gift card, along with a free LifeShare Blood Center t-shirt of their choice.

LifeShare Blood Center Director of Marketing & Communications Kourtney M. Washington said, “We encourage the valued customers of Albertsons as well as current and brand-new blood donors to come out, get educated, give back, and buy some groceries.”

Donors should be at least 16-years-old and have a photo ID.

Donors are also encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit www.lifeshare.org/giftcard.