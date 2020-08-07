Tinseltown to reopen next week in Shreveport, tickets go on sale tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tinseltown movie theatre is set to reopen its doors next week in Shreveport.

On Friday, Aug. 14 Cinemark will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the U.S. including the Tinseltown and XD location on 8400 Millicent Way.

You will be invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

If you are looking for a more personal experience you can book a Private Watch Party and hold a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Cinemark company officials said all locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. You can find out more about this at www.cinemark.com.

Tickets also go on sale tonight at www.cinemark.com.

