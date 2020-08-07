The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tinseltown to reopen next week in Shreveport, tickets go on sale tonight

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tinseltown movie theatre is set to reopen its doors next week in Shreveport.

On Friday, Aug. 14 Cinemark will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the U.S. including the Tinseltown and XD location on 8400 Millicent Way.

You will be invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

If you are looking for a more personal experience you can book a Private Watch Party and hold a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Cinemark company officials said all locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. You can find out more about this at www.cinemark.com.

Tickets also go on sale tonight at www.cinemark.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss