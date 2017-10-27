Tips sought on Bossier motel heist

The Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Crimes Stoppers are asking the public for assistance with identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a local motel earlier this month.

The robbery occurred at the Travelodge in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard during the overnight hours of October 8. A security camera captured images of the suspect as he entered the lobby and robbed the front desk clerk of an undisclosed amount of money before he ran away. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’10”, weighing between 175 – 185 pounds and had close cut hair. He was wearing what appeared to be a green ball cap, long sleeve t-shirt with green sleeves and green pants.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect in this case is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.