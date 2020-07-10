Tips to stay safe in the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is under a heat advisory through at least Saturday.

If you have to be out in it, there are some things you can do to stay safe.

Health officials say the top safety precaution is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

When the temperature rises, be sure to take rest periods in the shade or go inside for a while.

If you are out in the heat and you experience cramps, headache, nausea, dizziness or other signs of heat-related illness, seek medical attention.

Click here for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.