Tire blowout causes fatal I-49 crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) An Alexandria woman is dead, after one of her tires blew out on Interstate-49 Sunday night causing her SUV to crash.

Delissa Y. Horn, 52 died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-49, just north of Louisiana Highway 174.

The investigation revealed Horn was driving a 2001 Honda SUV northbound on I-49 when the tire failed. Horn, who was not wearing a seatbelt, reacted by over steering, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV then careened into the guardrail and overturned.

Horn was airlifted to Oschners LSU Health in Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

