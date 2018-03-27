Tire shop owner jailed for hitting customer in the face

A Bossier City man was found guilty of Simple Battery after he hit a female customer of his tire

shop in the face.

Saher Zeidan, 36, was then sentenced to the maximum six months in jail.

The victim, an African-American female, testified that in July 2017 she went to Zeidan’s tire shop

in Haughton to purchase two truck tires.

When the customer returned to pick up the tires which had been mounted on her rims, she told

Zeidan that the tires were not the ones she had ordered and that she would not pay for the wrong

tires.

Zeidan became enraged and yelled racial slurs at the customer, grabbed her to keep her from

leaving the business, then hit her in the face.

The entire incident was witnessed by the customer’s elderly mother who also testified at trial and

confirmed the victim’s account.

Zeidan initially claimed that he had video surveillance of the incident that proved his innocence

but at trial he admitted that he did not have any video.

Zeidan chose to represent himself on the misdemeanor charge.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Ray prosecuted the case for the Bossier Parish District

Attorney’s Office.

Ray said, “No one should treat a customer the way this guy treated both these ladies. I was

appalled and felt it was appropriate to ask for the maximum amount of jail time based on the

verbal and physical abuse by the defendant. I was glad Judge Jacobs imposed the maximum

penalty.”

