Today: 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:49 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, LA - 13 years ago today Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coasts.

The damage caused by Katrina to New Orleans is well documented. According to NOAA, the storm surge due to Katrina led to dozen of levee breaches.

Over 80 percent of the city was flooded. Over 10,000 people sought shelter in the SuperDome, which was also badly damaged.

Hurricane Katrina  killed 1,836 people and caused $125 billion in damage.

