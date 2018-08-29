Today: 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
SHREVEPORT, LA - 13 years ago today Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coasts.
The damage caused by Katrina to New Orleans is well documented. According to NOAA, the storm surge due to Katrina led to dozen of levee breaches.
Over 80 percent of the city was flooded. Over 10,000 people sought shelter in the SuperDome, which was also badly damaged.
Hurricane Katrina killed 1,836 people and caused $125 billion in damage.
Today, we remember the thousands of lives lost during the most tragic and monumental natural disaster in our state's history. Thirteen years ago, Louisiana looked in the face of tragedy and destruction. Today, we are more resilient and hopeful than ever. #HurricaneKatrina #lagov pic.twitter.com/uYclIBYeeW— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 29, 2018
