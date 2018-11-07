Today is the deadline to register for December 8 election

Today is the deadline to register for Louisiana’s December 8 election

Today is the deadline for Louisiana voters to register for the December 8 runoff election.

If you can’t make today’s deadline, you have until November 17 to register online. You can do that by clicking here.

Shreveport voters will decide on a runoff race against Mayor Ollie Tyler and Adrian Perkins.

Perkins finished the night with 29 percent of the vote, and Tyler finished with 24 percent.

Bossier Parish residents living in Police Jury District 2 will vote on an alcohol proposition.

The proposal would allow alcohol says of greater than 6 percent by volume.

There is also a runoff for Louisiana’s Secretary of State’s race. Republican Kyle Ardoin is facing Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Early voting for the December 8 runoff begins on November 24 and ends December 1.