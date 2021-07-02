Today’s Hero : Honoring a local veteran who’s dedicated his life to helping others vets and his community

CADDO PARISH, La. (KMSS) – As we head into Fourth of July weekend, we’re looking back on the life of a local veteran who’s well-known in our community.

Ken Epperson has served as a Caddo Parish Commissioner for 23 years. But before that, he served his country during pivotal times, unequal for many.

“That’s always been my forte to take care of veterans. I thought that was the best thing that one could do is go in and serve there country,” said Ken Epperson Senior, Chairman of the Veteran Celebration Committee and Caddo Parish Commissioner District 12.

Commissioner Ken Epperson is known in Caddo Parish for his work with veterans and the community. He born in Winnfield, Louisiana and his parents moved to Shreveport in 1958. He graduated high school during segregation. Days after graduating high school he enlisted at Fort Polk, Louisiana at 18 years old.

“I took my basic at Fort Polk. Took my training at Fort Ben Harrison, Indiana. Was transferred to Frankfort, Germany where I was in the financial, accounting and personnel department. Stayed there two years and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant E 5,” Epperson said.

He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era, from 1965 to 1968.

“I went in 1965 to 1968 segregation was in place. We couldn’t sleep in the same hotels as white soldiers. We couldn’t eat in the restaurants with the white soldiers. We couldn’t go to certain places in town with the white soldiers back then. You’ve probably heard veterans say we went to Vietnam, we came back and those hippies spit on us, couldn’t wear our uniforms. But guess what I tell them we were spit on twice. You couldn’t go in a place or sleep in a place … but you could go die,” Epperson said.

He reflected on the unequal treatment black soldiers faced during this time.

“Guess what I wasn’t bitter. Of course you know in the 60s’ it was very violative, they had race riots and all that. Matter of a fact, when I was at Fort Polk a few months before getting out, Martin Luther King was assassinated. They made all the blacks stay on post because they feared we were going to rebel. All those things we had to go through. Oftentimes that made us feel that we weren’t as patriotic as other people,” Epperson said.

He was awarded for his patriotism. Some of his honors include receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and M-14 Sharpshooter Markman Medal.

“I served faithfully. When I got out I got involved in the community. I got involved in the process where we could change the laws,” he said.

After being honorably discharged, he spent the next 25 years serving his community. Working with the youth and elderly, and got politically involved. Winning all seven of his elections to the Caddo Parish Commission.

“If things are going a way you don’t think they should, the best thing to do is become involved,” Epperson said.

He became a voice for veterans. Joining committees that established the Veterans Memorial park on Clyde Fant Parkway, In 2011, the Veterans Celebrations Committee was created and oversees the Veterans Parade in Shreveport.

“We must not ever forget what our military and veterans have done. Even before the constitution of the United States was signed, there was the Continental Army. June 7th, 1775 under General George Washington. Even before Independence Day. So therefore our motto at the Veterans Celebration Committee – Veteran’s America’s heroes. Everyday should be veterans day,” Epperson said.

He was also instrumental in helping to create the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Where he had his father buried as his final wish who was a highly decorated World War Two veteran.

It led him on another quest to make sure all Louisiana veterans had access to their proper resting places.

“I found out that Louisiana had almost 400-thousand veterans and there were no more veteran cemetery space in Louisiana,” Epperson said.

He lobbied the state and Washington D.C., receiving grants and donated land from the parish to expand the cemetery.

“This is enough land where we can do 20-thousand internment’s and then we can still clear and add some more,” he said.

He said the cemetery is reflective of Arlington National Cemetery in D.C. and veterans are treated with the same dignified ceremony to lay them to rest.

“It’s not a show for me. It’s a job, but it’s more than a job. They deserved that honor and respect.”

He says he was inspired by his father who he says was a fearless man. He takes that drive to continue advocating for veterans.

Epperson raised a strong military family too. His three sons serve, plus his daughters, and daughter’s-in-law.

We’re honored to say Ken Epperson is our Today’s Hero.