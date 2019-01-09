Toddler injured at local day care, employee behind bars

A Bossier City woman accused of harming a toddler at a local daycare now sits in jail.
On Monday police arrested 61-year-old Patricia Newsome following an incident at the Epic Learning Center.
The child’s parent contact Bossier City Police after day care personnel notified them about the incident.
Newsome, an employee at the center, allegedly picked up a toddler, shook them and then slung the them to the floor. The child suffered a bloody nose and busted lip.
Newsome was booked into the Bossier City Jail on one count of cruelty to juveniles. No bond has been set at this time.