Toddler who fell into septic tank passes away

UPDATE: (4/8/19) The toddler that fell into a septic tank in Union County, Arkansas has passed away.

Ty Dixon Waller died Friday at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Waller fell into a broken septic tank at a home in Calion last weekend.

The boys mother and her friend rescued him before emergency medical responders arrived.

Those first responders were able to get a pulse and vital signs but Waller died days later due to the injuries.

Waller’s funeral was held on Monday, April 8, at Green Grove Chapel.

Waller would have turned three years old on Sunday.

———————————–

ORIGINAL: (04/01/19) A young boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after falling into a septic tank over the weekend.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a toddler accidently falling into a underground septic tank.

According to authorities, the child was playing outside near the tanks. His mom and her friend had gone inside for a few minutes. When they came back out they couldn’t find her son.

“What caused him to look into the tank was that one of those boards had been moved and they had discovered that the lid had either fallen in or it had been removed,” Captain Jeff Stinson said.

The homeowner told deputies the lid was broken and he put cardboard and bricks on top of it to keep people away though that wouldn’t be enough.

“The mom looked down into the septic tank and saw his helmet. Both her and the other male that was there opened the cap to the othe septic tank and found a little boy inside.”

The two rescued the boy before EMS arrived. They administered CPR and was able to get vital signs. The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. According to a family member’s facebook post, doctors say the child has some swelling around the brain.