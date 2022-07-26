MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden has a new interim mayor who will serve out the remainder of the term left vacant following the death of Mayor Terry Gardner last month.

Tommy Davis was sworn in at noon Tuesday by the Webster Parish Clerk of Court Holli Vining following his appointment by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Davis will serve as the interim mayor until the November 8 election.

Davis was previously elected to serve as the mayor of Minden in 2014 and served for one term.

“It was humbling. I didn’t seek a second term because I figured it was time for me to retire, and here it comes, finding me again,” Davis told the Minden Press Herald.

On July 5, the Minden City Council elected District A council member Wayne Edwards to serve as mayor pro tem through the end of the year. Edwards will continue in that role and only act as mayor if Davis becomes unable to serve.

Gardner passed away on June 28 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.