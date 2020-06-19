Tonight: Juneteenth Black Out march and festival in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Juneteenth March for Change and festival is being held this evening in Shreveport.

It begins at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium and will culminate with a Blackout Festival in the Red River District, under the Texas Street Bridge.

The festival will be filled with black vendors to showcase their services and products.

Water, face masks and signs will be on hand.

Earlier this week, organizers of the group ’45 Days of Action – Shreveport’ visited with Fernanda Hernandez, host of ‘Loving Living Local’ to talk about tonight and what the group is working towards.

