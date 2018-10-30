TONIGHT: Public meeting planned for I-220/I-20 BAFB Interchange project

Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting tonight to update the public on the I-220/I-20 BAFB Interchange project.

DOTD and the Federal Highway Administration are nearing completion of the concept engineering and environmental process for proposed improvements to the I-220/I-20 interchange and addition of a Barksdale Air Force Base access road in Bossier Parish, LA.

A public meeting is being held by DOTD in partnership with the City of Bossier, Bossier Parish, Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG), and BAFB as co-sponsors to update the public on the status of the project and present preliminary design features of the project concept. Meeting information is as follows:

Monday, November 5, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bossier Civic Center

Bodcau Room

620 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111



The purpose of the proposed improvements is to enhance the operational characteristics and capacity of the interchange in conjunction with the development of a direct access roadway to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The proposed project improvements address continuity of access to the interchange for BAFB, operational improvements for vehicular access to BAFB, and reduction in congestion at the existing BAFB access points.

The approximate length of the proposed project is approximately 1.1 miles from north of I-20 to south of the KCS Railroad. The project concept will include constructing new roadways, bridges, signs and lighting, and modifying existing roadways. Aesthetic design features will be given consideration relative to the surrounding area.

