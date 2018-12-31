Top Pentagon spokeswoman resigns on New Year’s Eve amid internal probe

The Pentagon’s top spokeswoman — who was being investigated for misconduct by the Defense Department — abruptly announced her resignation Monday on Twitter.

The New Year’s Eve tweet from Dana W. White came hours after outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis sent his farewell message to department employees.

“I appreciate the opportunity afforded to me by this administration to serve alongside Secretary Mattis, our Service members and all the civilians who support them. It has been my honor and privilege,” White tweeted on Monday.

