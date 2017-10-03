What would the historical figure Pierre Bossier (1797-1844) think of modern day Bossier City, if he were able to visit? That’s the question that Tour de Bossier with Pierre Bossier – a new webseries from BeBossier.com – attempts to answer. Join Pierre and a team of documentary filmmakers as they explore Bossier City, Louisiana, visiting local businesses, meeting friendly locals and occasionally challenging strangers to duel. Luke Sexton and Jaya McSharma star as Pierre Bossier and the filmmaker assigned to document his fish-out-of-water journey.