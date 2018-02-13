Tourism is on the upswing in Shreveport/Bossier

Tourism in Shreveport-Bossier is on the upswing.

“2016 was a really challenging year. 2017 started off a little bit bumpy in place but then rapidly, second half of the year we realy had some great increases in our hotel occupancy numbers, the casinos saw some really great numbers, so we are really seeing some great indicators for 2018 being a really great year” said Stacy Brown, President Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau.

A big boost in the area is the recent partnership with Walk-Ons and the Independence Bowl.

“The attendance overall, the excitement of the general public was terrific and we ended out the year on a very strong note” said Brown.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau wants the strong 2017 finish to keep moving into 2018. So they have been focusing on the first big event of the year…Mardi Gras.

“We went up to Hot Springs Arkansas, worked with a local restaurant and brewery there to promote Mardi Gras throughout the Hot Springs and Little Rock area.”

“but also through special promotions where we actually give away overnight stays and even a ride in the parade.”

And so far it’s working. Greg Windsor and his group rode their harleys in all the way from Denton Texas.

“We’ve been eating a lot. We’ve had Kings Cake and we just came from lunch. So we’ve done all that we can/ We haven’t stopped for a minute” said Greg Windsor with Motorcycle Mardi Gras Group.

Joann Johnson’s group bused in from Oklahoma City.

“So all that economic impact trickles down and provides great jobs for our community, it rolls over in our community and provides an overall economic impact of a little over 16 million dollars” said Brown.

It will be the same campaign come summer time with Mudbug Madness and others at Festival Plaza downtown. But Stacy Brown is also keeping her eye on people closer to home.

“Focus on the local people and getting them more involved in tourism and being a tourist in their own hometown” said Brown.

Being an in town tourist has never been easier with the opening of the Shreveport Aquarium.

“Was there any place that you could go and just wander around like this?” “Um, not that I can think of” said Lisa Murrel.

Stehanie Loftin lives in Minden and brings her homeschooled daughter, Jamee, in for educational field trips.

“So its really beneficial for her to be able to come here and see what shes learning about” said Stephanie Loftin of Minden.

And each day at the Aquarium is a little different… so people in town can make the Aquarium a monthly… or even weekly trip.

“We have a building full of live animals so that means every visit is going to be different” said Jake Wood with Planet Aqua Group.

New exhibits, festivals, resturants week. Are all there to keep people coming back for a good time.

“Eating in our restaurants, shopping… and just really spending money into our community that just really rolls over and creates jobs” said Brown.