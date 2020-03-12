Tourist Bureau: No coronavirus-related cancellations for major Shreveport-Bossier events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far, no reports of any cancellations of major events in the Sherveport-Bossier area due to the coronavirus.

That’s good news for the thousands of people who depend on the tourism industry. Tourism officials said about 8.5 million people travel to the area each year.

“Our visitors love all the fun things there are to see and do here annually,” said Brandy Evans, vice president of communications, Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau.

From tours to attractions, like casinos, tourism officials want people to know they aren’t gambling on your health.

Evans said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is urging the costs and risks be weighed before cancelling events.

“When events get canceled, people aren’t working,” said Evans. “And when people aren’t working, that has its own set of consequence. So, we want to be sensitive to that, as well.

Tourism is big business, and fewer visitors not only means fewer dollars flowing through the community, but it also impacts the livlihoods of those who work in the industry.

“We want them to remain financially healthy and solvent,” said Evans, “but we also always want to balance the needs of our visitors and our residents.”

Another group that relies on event attendance is area non-profits.

The Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is the largest fundraising event for Volunteers of Youth Justice.

“We would probably lose about $40,000 or more, if we don’t have the event,” said Amie Baham, development director for the organization.

About 50 teams are scheduled to serve samples of the creole cuisine from 12-4 p.m. March 21 at Festival Plaza.

Money raised through the event will support programs dealing with at-risk youth in Northwest Louisiana.

This is the eighth year for the event with – right now – no plans to cancel.

“But at the same time, we would never put the public’s health at risk,” said Baham.

To help calm health concerns, Baham said they plan on having additional hand sanitizer available.

She said weather is the only thing at this point that will rain on their plans.

“If somebody else that knows more than we do about the virus tells us differently, I mean that would be a different story,” said Baham, “but at this time the only thing that’s gonna cancel it is lots of lightning.”

Tourism officials said they are taking peoples’ health seriously and having calls with the health department, and other state and federal agencies to help ensure the health and safety of both guests and employees.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.