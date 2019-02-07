Live Now
Town hall meeting planned on $18 trash pickup fee

Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry is holding a town hall meeting on Mayor Perkins proposed $18 trash pickup fee. 

Perkins calls it the ‘Clean City User Fee‘ and says the money would be use to pay for trash pickup in the city, a service residents do not currently pay for.

The town hall meeting is Friday at 6:30 p.m.at Sheriff Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue. 

The Shreveport City Council is expected to vote next Tuesday on the proposed fee. 

