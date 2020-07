BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The boil advisory that was issued for the Town of Benton is no longer in effect.

Officials announced Friday that the boil advisory had been lifted for these water customers who live on:

Vance Rd.

Bay Ridge

Pine Ridge Way

Finely Rd.

Silver Leaf,

Hedge St.

William St.

Sydney St.

Hwy 162 from town limits to the elementary school

