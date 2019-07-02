Town of Blanchard gearing up for online tax sale

BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for property, the Town of Blanchard will hold its annual online tax sale later this month.

The auction starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, and ends at 8 p.m. on CivicSource.com.

Over 15 properties are slated for auction, ranging from $579 to $1,090. The sale is open to the public, and registration is free.

The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due, so instead of competitive price bidding, ownership interest in property is bid down.

The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property. Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interestbearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid.

If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sale, visit CivicSource.com/TownofBlanchard.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.