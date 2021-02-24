Town of Greenwood asking residents to stop using water immediately

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Greenwood is asking all residents to stop using water immediately.

According to town officials, if residents continue using water sources, it will extend the outage. As crews work to restore water pressure the following resources are being offered to everyone:

Portable washing machines

Portable showers

Drinking water

Non-potable water – for flushing/hygiene

Residents will be able to access water resources from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily at the Open Range Fellowship Cowboy Church on 9950 Hwy 80. The National Guard will be on site for traffic control.

The Town of Greenwood is currently able to provide one case of bottled water per vehicle, while supplies last.

Non-potable water will also available. Please bring your own containers for transport, such as a 5 gallon bucket, ice chest, water jugs, or plastic containers.

Those who use the portable washing machines and showers will need to bring the following supplies:

Shampoo and conditioner

Laundry detergent

Flip flops

Towels

Limit on laundry = 1 load per household per day

Residents should report any known leaks as soon as possible by calling the Greenwood emergency water line at (318) 208-4693.