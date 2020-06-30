Town of Greenwood holding food giveaway

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Greenwood is holding a food giveaway today.

It’s from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food runs out at 9950 Hwy 80 Open Range Fellowship.

Town officials say this will be a drive thru only and one box of food per vehicle.

They say they have enough food for 100 vehicles.



The box of food will be loaded in your back seat or trunk by volunteers from the employees of the Town of Greenwood, Elected Officials and Board of Directors/Members of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

This is for Greenwood residents only. Residents are being asked to bring their identification confirming your address or a Town of Greenwood Water Bill.

