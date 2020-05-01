Town of Homer extends curfew

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Homer has extended its curfew to keep residents healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor of Homer Dr. Xanthe Seals announced Friday that the curfew will be extended from Friday, May 1 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through May 15.

Local businesses will also be able to extend their hours of operation until 10 p.m.

Mayor Seals said this curfew may be extended beyond May 15 if state and federal officials deem it necessary.

Only essential workers will be allowed to be outside of their homes after this time.

