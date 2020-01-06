Town of Logansport addresses oxidation pond odor

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The town of Logansport released a statement Monday afternoon addressing a “peculiar” odor that is coming from the town’s oxidation pond.

According to the statement, the smell that citizens are experiencing in Logansport is not a product of the fracking process or anything oil-field related.

“As many of you are aware, Logansport has been experiencing a peculiar odor. This smell is not a product of the fracking process or anything oil field related. It is emanating from the Town’s oxidation pond, due to the influx of process water from Pratt Industries in Shreveport, LA. Pratt Industries is a paper recycling plant for manufacturing cardboard. They recently had a catastrophic failure of their processing tower, thereby interrupting their ability to process and dispose of their production waste water. They have been trucking the waste water to our disposal site for about three weeks. Although the smell may be objectionable, there are no hazardous chemicals in this effluent. The Town is currently in the process of upgrading our equipment at our oxidation lagoons to reduce or eliminate the odor. We will be adding four new surface aspirating aerators along with the addition of enzymes and bacteria to enhance the operation of our waste water facility. This has been on our wish list for a long time and with the revenue generated from treating this waste product, we will be able to complete these upgrades and continue to improve our infrastructure throughout the town.”

