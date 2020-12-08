Town of Many Christmas parade postponed until Easter

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Many Christmas Parade has been postponed until Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Town officials announced Tuesday that the Louisiana State Fire Marshal had approved the parade and fireworks display, however due to the alarming increase of COVID-19 in Sabine Parish they decided to hold the event in April 2021.

Meanwhile, the our fireworks display will continue as planned on Dec. 19 at the Many Fair Grounds.