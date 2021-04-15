Town of Many mayor set to retire after 36 years of service

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Town of Many mayor Ken Freeman has announced that he will be retiring after 36 years of service.

Mayor Freeman first ran for mayor in 1989 promising the Town of Many to run the town as a business; to obtain as many state and federal grants as possible; to build a strong and effective police department; and to support and assist our sister communities and/or organizations in Sabine Parish.

Under Freemans leadership, Many has seen its total assets increase from 6.2 million dollars to 18.3 million dollars, a 166 % increase. His administration is leaving the community debt free, having paid off 5.5 million dollars in long-term debt. The city’s sales tax, of 5.265% is the same as it was in 1989 when he assumed the office of the mayor.

Freeman’s official day to retire is June 30. Mayor Freeman wants citizens to know that any decision he made, was made for you and your future, including being arrested.

“I honestly believe that I am leaving your hometown in better shape than I found it in 1989. It has been my honor to serve you as your Mayor. I also want to thank all of my staff, grant writers, and council members over the years for your hard work in making Many a better place for all of us to live and work. I wish all of you and our community every success in the future.”