Town of Vivian runs low on water, warns residents to prepare for cut off

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Vivian is temporarily cutting off its water supply system due to the water supply being exhausted by extreme winter weather conditions.

According to officials in Vivian, they only have enough water to last until 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The town is asking customers to prepare their homes and businesses for the water system to be shut down.

It will take about 12-14 hours to get the water supply back up to production levels. The water should be back online by noon Friday, February 19, and the Town of Vivian is asking that customers drain their water lines to protect them through the night.

Town officials say they will keep the public posted via their website.

