Toxins in school supplies

United States - As children head back-to-school, one lawmaker is pushing for safer school supplies.

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on officials to investigate supplies that could contain dangerous levels of toxic chemicals. Supplies include crayons, markers, rulers and lunchboxes.

"When it comes to school supplies a crayon may not be just a crayon. Instead depending on the product, that crayon, that marker even that binder might have dangerous chemicals in it like phthalates, that science has long proved can make kids sick," said Sen. Chuck Schumer/ (D) Senate Minority Leader.

Leap Year Publishing, which makes Playskool Crayons says it's investigating.