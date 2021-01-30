TPS troopers investigate early-Saturday-morning fatal crash in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a Saturday morning crash in Panola County that resulted in at least one fatality.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately eleven miles north of the city of Carthage in Panola County.

It is unknown the number of fatalities and/or injuries at this time, though calls have been placed to the TPS in Tyler.

The roadway was shut down as emergency responders work to investigate. Traffic is being diverted and motorists traveling southbound on US-79 will be redirected to FM-31 then to FM-1794 then to FM-1186 back to US-79.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted in the reverse. More information will be released as it becomes available.