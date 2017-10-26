Traffic advisory for ‘Heroes Run’ half marathon

The Bossier City Police Department wants you to be aware of some traffic changes that will take place over the weekend for the Brookshire’s-Super One Heroes Run half-marathon.

The Bossier City portion of the route will run from the Texas St. Bridge to Traffic St., south on Traffic St. onto Riverside Dr. and then down the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway where runners will cross back into Shreveport on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.

A number of Bossier City police officers will be stationed all along the route to ensure the safety of the runners and assist with traffic control.

Various lane closures on the route will be in effect prior to the race start time of 7:30a.m. including:

All lanes of the Texas Street Bridge.

Both off ramps from I-20 to Traffic Street

Riverside Drive will be reduced to one southbound lane to Diamond Jacks Boulevard

Southbound Teague Parkway will be closed from Diamond Jacks Blvd. to the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge.

Northbound lanes of the Teague Parkway will remain open during the run however northbound traffic on the parkway will be routed onto Westgate Drive at the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.

Westbound traffic on the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge will be reduced to one lane.

Each of those areas will gradually reopen to traffic once all runners have completed those sections of the course.