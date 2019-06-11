TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge, ramp closures may impact your commute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- You may want to find an alternate route if you travel on certain bridges and ramps in Shreveport-Bossier next week.

On Monday, June 17 the Hearne Ave. Bridge over Twelve Mile Bayou, in Shreveport, will be reduced to one lane of northbound traffic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This closure is for routine bridge inspection.

DOTD officials say the closure will allow vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 173 to LA 3036 to LA 1.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, June 18 the I-20 Eastbound off-ramp to Benton Rd. in Bossier City will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This closure is also for routine bridge inspection.

DOTD officials advise that this is a total bridge closure. All vehicles will have to detour using I-20 to LA 72 to LA 3.

