TRAFFIC ALERT: Culvert repair set for two Bossier parish roads

A pair of Bossier Parish roads will be closed for repairs to damage caused when flood waters hit the parish during 2015 and 2016.

Mockingbird Lane is currently closed while contractors replace culverts. The closure is located just outside the city limits of Plain Dealing to Stromile Rd. That closure should last until Monday, Jan. 15.

Linton Rd. is also scheduled for closure on Monday, Jan. 15 so contractors can replace culverts damaged during flooding. The construction will be located .1 mile south of the intersection with Linton Cutoff Rd (just south of Deville).

If the weather cooperates, workers should be able to complete the repairs and the road should re-open Thursday, Jan. 18.

Funding for both projects is being provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the flood mitigation plan.