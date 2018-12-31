Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD to close parts of I-220 in Caddo Parish

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 09:34 AM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 10:15 PM CST

SHREVEPORT, LA - LA DOTD will shut down parts of I-220 eastbound in Caddo Parish starting on Monday.

It will be closed from US 71 (N. Market St.) to LA 173 (Hilry Huckaby III Ave). 

- Monday, December 31, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment

- Tuesday, January 1, 2019 
None

- Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment

- Thursday, January 3, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment
Location: I-220 westbound at LA 173 off-ramp right shoulder
Reason: installing low mast poles & mow pad
Location: I-220 left westbound lane
Reason: Install low mast poles & mow pad

- Friday, January 4, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment

- Saturday, January 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: I-220 right eastbound lane to LA 173 on-ramp
Reason: Widen asphalt shoulder

- Sunday, January 6, 2019
None

All of these closures are related to the I-49 Segment K2 project in Shreveport.

