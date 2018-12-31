TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD to close parts of I-220 in Caddo Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - LA DOTD will shut down parts of I-220 eastbound in Caddo Parish starting on Monday.

It will be closed from US 71 (N. Market St.) to LA 173 (Hilry Huckaby III Ave).

- Monday, December 31, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE

Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment



- Tuesday, January 1, 2019

None



- Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE

Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment



- Thursday, January 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE

Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment

Location: I-220 westbound at LA 173 off-ramp right shoulder

Reason: installing low mast poles & mow pad

Location: I-220 left westbound lane

Reason: Install low mast poles & mow pad



- Friday, January 4, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE

Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment



- Saturday, January 5, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: I-220 right eastbound lane to LA 173 on-ramp

Reason: Widen asphalt shoulder



- Sunday, January 6, 2019

None



All of these closures are related to the I-49 Segment K2 project in Shreveport.