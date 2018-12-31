TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD to close parts of I-220 in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, LA - LA DOTD will shut down parts of I-220 eastbound in Caddo Parish starting on Monday.
It will be closed from US 71 (N. Market St.) to LA 173 (Hilry Huckaby III Ave).
- Monday, December 31, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment
- Tuesday, January 1, 2019
None
- Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment
- Thursday, January 3, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment
Location: I-220 westbound at LA 173 off-ramp right shoulder
Reason: installing low mast poles & mow pad
Location: I-220 left westbound lane
Reason: Install low mast poles & mow pad
- Friday, January 4, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Russell Road FULL CLOSURE
Reason: pouring concrete bridge revetment
- Saturday, January 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: I-220 right eastbound lane to LA 173 on-ramp
Reason: Widen asphalt shoulder
- Sunday, January 6, 2019
None
All of these closures are related to the I-49 Segment K2 project in Shreveport.
