TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closures begin Monday for lighting work on Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those looking to head into Bossier from downtown Shreveport can expect lane closures for the next month or so as work on the Texas Street Bridge LED lighting installation continues.

The City of Shreveport says drivers should expect lane closures on the eastbound side of the Long-Allen Bridge starting Monday, September 13 as work continues on installing programmable LED lights to promote energy efficiency and provide a colorful boost to the downtown area and skyline.

Work began last week on the span, known locally as the Texas Street Bridge. The city says it is a four-month project that they are hoping will be completed by December in time for the holiday season.

The city says the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” installation was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski, who have donated $1 million to purchase the lights. Feazel Electrical Contracting has been selected to install the energy efficient and low maintenance lights.

Dr. Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and David North, District Engineer started the process in 2019 of repairing and painting the Texas Street Bridge ahead of the light installation.

The Red River Waterway Commission and Louisiana Public Service Commission committed funding for the installation of the LED lights and the purchase of LED road lighting.

Other project donors are the Downtown Development Authority, Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Will Atkins who are supporting the programming and

maintenance.