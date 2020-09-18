TRAFFIC ALERT: I20E closed at Greenwood Rd. due to jacknifed 18-wheeler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 eastbound was shut down Friday afternoon in Greenwood at US 80 because of an 18-wheeler wreck, according to the Louisiana DOTD and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4 p.m. CPSO says an 18-wheeler jacknifed. There were no injuries, but both east and west-bound lanes are closed until the truck can be moved out of the roadway.

In the meantime, traffic is being divered to on to US 80 (Greenwood Rd).

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.