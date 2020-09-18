TRAFFIC ALERT: I20E closed at Greenwood Rd. due to jacknifed 18-wheeler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 20 eastbound was shut down Friday afternoon in Greenwood at US 80 because of an 18-wheeler wreck, according to the Louisiana DOTD and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4 p.m. CPSO says an 18-wheeler jacknifed. There were no injuries, but both east and west-bound lanes are closed until the truck can be moved out of the roadway.

In the meantime, traffic is being divered to on to US 80 (Greenwood Rd).

