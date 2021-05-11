TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 156 in Natchitoches Parish closed due to fallen powerlines

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities have shut down Louisiana Highway 156 in Natchitoches Parish after stormy weather caused power lines to fall on the road Tuesday evening.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department, they received a report from Goldonna Marshal’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #2 around 8:45 p.m. about downed utility lines on the highway near Goldonna Road.

Deputies say the area is still experiencing heavy rain and high winds. SWEPCO is en route to LA Hwy. 156 for the downed lines.

Drivers are asked to travel carefully, to pay attention to the road, and to avoid distractions due to possible trees, debris and utility lines down in some areas.