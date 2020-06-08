TRAFFIC ALERT: Linton Road Bridge to close beginning June 15

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou will be closed beginning Monday, June 15, and continuing through Sunday, June 21 while crews work on water lines alongside the bridge is underway.

According to Bossier Parish officials, CBB Water System, Inc. will be boring a new water line on the east side of the bridge.

Tie-ins will also require lane closures on the bridge in the future. Motorists are asked to detour to Hwy. 162.

The water company says the work being done on the water lines is for the construction of a new bridge over Black Bayou, a project which officials hope will begin before the end of this year.

