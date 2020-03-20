TRAFFIC ALERT: Mansfield Rd. southbound shut down due to serious crash

Traffic on Mansfield Road is blocked on the southbound side near Valley View Drive in South Shreveport due to a wreck. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic on Mansfield Road is blocked on the southbound side near Valley View Drive in South Shreveport due to a wreck.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash, which is said to have resulted in possibly serious life-threatening injuries, around 12:40 p.m.

There is no word on how many people are injured or how long the road is expected to be shut down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

